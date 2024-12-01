Jacob Fatu and Candice LeRae notes

– Jacob Fatu was not injured at Survivor Series and is fine after landing awkwardly following a moonsault.

It was noted that Fatu was thankfully simply doing an excellent job of selling a leg injury, which was a decision he made during the match after the spot

(Source: Fightful)

– Candice LeRae’s gear last night, featured her busted, bloody face from the classic PWG World Tag Team Championship match with The Young Bucks in 2014.

CANDICE LERAE IS UP NEXT IN WAR GAMES!#SurvivorSeires pic.twitter.com/vGHhMq2KRz — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) November 30, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

