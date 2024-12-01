Jacob Fatu and Candice LeRae notes

Dec 1, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Jacob Fatu was not injured at Survivor Series and is fine after landing awkwardly following a moonsault.

It was noted that Fatu was thankfully simply doing an excellent job of selling a leg injury, which was a decision he made during the match after the spot

(Source: Fightful)

– Candice LeRae’s gear last night, featured her busted, bloody face from the classic PWG World Tag Team Championship match with The Young Bucks in 2014.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Hollywood

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal