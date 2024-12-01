AEW departure, Juice Robinson injured, Stephanie Vaquer on signing with WWE

Dec 1, 2024

– Fightful Select reports Penta El Zero Meirdo is officially gone from AEW. His contract has expired and he is a free agent.

– According to Fightful Select, Juice Robinson is currently dealing with an injury. He was recently seen using crutches at Wrestlecade.

Stephanie Vaquer explains why she signed with WWE and says it was always her dream …

“I’ll be very honest. Since I was a little girl, my dream was to sign with WWE. But when you get older, you can’t be guided by the dreams you had when you were 9 years old.

When I did what I did in Mexico, in Japan, I had already fulfilled a dream. I was missing the extra. It’s not all about the money. I received another offer that was very juicy financially. To be a complete wrestler, I needed to be in WWE. I came to NXT because it was the best women’s division there is.”

