AEW departure, Juice Robinson injured, Stephanie Vaquer on signing with WWE

– Fightful Select reports Penta El Zero Meirdo is officially gone from AEW. His contract has expired and he is a free agent.

– According to Fightful Select, Juice Robinson is currently dealing with an injury. He was recently seen using crutches at Wrestlecade.

– Stephanie Vaquer explains why she signed with WWE and says it was always her dream …

“I’ll be very honest. Since I was a little girl, my dream was to sign with WWE. But when you get older, you can’t be guided by the dreams you had when you were 9 years old.

When I did what I did in Mexico, in Japan, I had already fulfilled a dream. I was missing the extra. It’s not all about the money. I received another offer that was very juicy financially. To be a complete wrestler, I needed to be in WWE. I came to NXT because it was the best women’s division there is.”

