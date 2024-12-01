11/30/24 AEW Collision Recap

– AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Will Ospreay defeated Juice Robinson

– Mariah May says she never broke up with Mina, they’re closer than ever and she’s only giving Mina what she wants.

– Private Party (Zay & Quen) & Mistico def. MxM Collection (Mansoor & Mason Madden) & Johnny TV

– AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kyle Fletcher defeated The Beast Mortos

– Dom Callis and Takeshita say 2026 is gonna be the year of the Callis family

– The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) def. Iron Savages (Bulk Bronson & Beefcake Boulder) FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) came out and shook hands with The Outrunners.

Max Caster challenged Swerve to a match on Wednesday and proclaimed he is the leader of the Acclaimed

– “Hangman” Adam Page def. Wheeler Yuta

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir came out and watched as Page attacked Yuta after the match. Page was about to smash Yuta’s ankle, but Jay White ran in and stopped him. White hit the Blade Runner on Wheeler and taunted the Death Riders.

– Mina Shirakawa def. Leila Grey

– Willow Nightingale says after over a month away it’s time to put her down and get things done. She wants to be the international women’s cup winner at Wrestle Dynasty

– AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Daniel Garcia went to a time-limit draw.

