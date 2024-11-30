WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Results 11/30/24

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 takes place live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, kicking off with the two-hour “Countdown” pre-show at 4/3c.

Scheduled for tonight’s main show, which kicks off at 6/5c, is Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn & CM Punk vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Bronson Reed, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa in Men’s WarGames, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, IYO SKY & Bayley vs. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae in Women’s WarGames, GUNTHER (c) vs. Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight title, LA Knight (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE U.S. title, as well as Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser for the WWE Intercontinental title.

The following are complete WWE Survivor Series: WarGames results from Sunday, November 30, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 4pm EST. – 10pm EST.

WWE SURVIVOR SERIES: WARGAMES RESULTS – NOVEMBER 30, 2024

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets us started as always. We then hear Michael Cole welcome us to Countdown to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames from Vancouver, BC, Canada. He is joined by Big E. and Wade Barrett on the pre-show panel.

The three talk through live shots of the WarGames teams arriving, where Rhea Ripley is shown without a face protective mask on for the first time in a while. CM Punk is also shown arriving to the building for his first-ever WarGames match.

A lengthy WarGames history video package airs with homage being paid to Dusty Rhodes for inventing the match concept many moons ago. After the package wraps up, Cathy Kelley, Jackie Redmond and Peter Rosenberg each check in from various parts of Rogers Arena.

GUNTHER is shown with Ludwig Kaiser for a live backstage interview, where “The Ring General’s” title defense against Damian Priest is profiled, and Kaiser’s WWE Intercontinental Championship opportunity against Bron Breakker and Sheamus is shown. Sheamus is shown backstage and asks if we’re ready for a banger. Redmond then interviews Breakker.

A cool mini-documentary feature airs on a fan in Vancouver who brings signs to every show he can get to from WWE in an effort to get a WrestleMania in Vancouver.

After it wraps up, he is interviewed at ringside live by Peter Rosenberg. We see another video package on The Rock’s Survivor Series debut and then Jackie Redmond and Peter Rosenberg take over for Cole and Barrett on the pre-show panel.

Soon after, the pre-show wraps up and we shoot to Michael Cole and Corey Graves at ringside, who introduce the singing of the U.S. National Anthem and Canadian National Anthem. We then see the cold open video package to get the PLE portion of the show officially off-and-running.

Women’s WarGames

Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae vs. Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, IYO SKY & Bayley

The WarGames siren goes off and the massive cage is lowered over the double rings. The theme for Bianca Belair hits and out comes “The EST of WWE” first for her team. The rest of her teammates coming out, with Rhea Ripley last wearing a devil-style face protector mask.

The other team also make their respective ring walks and then it is decided that Bayley and Nia Jax will start things off inside the double rings enclosed by the massive WarGames cage. The bell sounds and Jax immediately jumps into an early offensive lead, as the five minute clock appears on the screen.

Vancouver fans start doing the sing-song-chants aimed at Bayley as she fights back into competitive form.

