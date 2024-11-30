Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 live on Peacock and WWE Network tonight

Live tonight from the sold out Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, WWE presents Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 on Peacock and WWE Network. The full card is as follows:

Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk vs Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Bronson Reed in the men’s WarGames match; Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Iyo Sky, and Bayley vs Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae in the women’s WarGames match; Gunther vs Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight title; Bron Breakker vs Sheamus vs Ludwig Kaiser in a triple threat match for the WWE Intercontinental title; LA Knight vs Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE United States title.

This year’s Survivor Series will be starting at 6PM ET and the countdown show will start two hours earlier at 4PM ET streaming live on Peacock, YouTube, Facebook, and X. The Survivor Series post-show will follow immediately after the conclusion of the show and will also stream on Peacock, YouTube, Facebook, and X.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

