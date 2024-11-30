Ripley on her return from injury, Breakker on potentially working with Heyman

Nov 30, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Rhea Ripley is up first at the post match press conference and starts by stating that, for now, Iyo is next for Liv. In regards to her injury, she says she’s feeling “pretty good.”

“Honestly, I can’t see it so I don’t know. But it feels pretty good.”

– Bron Breakker comments after WWE Survivor Series on potentially working with Paul Heyman in the future:

“I definitely think there’s a possibility of that happening at some point down the line. The door’s definitely open. I guess we just say never say never on that.”

