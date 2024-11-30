Reigns says Cody is a phony Georgia fan, Michin comments after Smackdown (video), Naomi note

Nov 30, 2024

Roman Reigns via SI says Cody Rhodes is nothing but a phony bandwagon Georgia Bulldogs fan

“Cody is not a Georgia fan. He’s like a lot of these Georgia people. Cody is one of those guys who went to Walmart and bought a Georgia Bulldogs shirt. That’s it! *laughs*

He didn’t go to the school. He may have had a couple of crazy adolescent nights down there on whatever dumb street they have in Athens, but he’s not a Georgia Bulldog.”

