Reigns says Cody is a phony Georgia fan, Michin comments after Smackdown (video), Naomi note

EXCLUSIVE: After winning her first-round Women’s United States Championship Tournament Match against @PiperNivenWWE and @lashlegendwwe, Michin is ready to claim her destiny.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/pGb7m1vopS — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2024

— Roman Reigns via SI says Cody Rhodes is nothing but a phony bandwagon Georgia Bulldogs fan

“Cody is not a Georgia fan. He’s like a lot of these Georgia people. Cody is one of those guys who went to Walmart and bought a Georgia Bulldogs shirt. That’s it! *laughs*

He didn’t go to the school. He may have had a couple of crazy adolescent nights down there on whatever dumb street they have in Athens, but he’s not a Georgia Bulldog.”

