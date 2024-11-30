Punk to Reigns: “Our wiseman will owe me a favor”

A face-to-face between Roman Reigns and CM Punk, moderated by Paul Heyman, aired last night on Friday Night Smackdown.

Shot in a cinematic style similar to the face-to-face between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes a few months ago, Punk arrived late to the meeting, which angered the OTC.

Punk made it clear that he was not there for Roman, but for his friend Paul Heyman while Roman made it clear that he doesn’t need, or want, Punk.

Heyman told both Reigns and Punk that divided, they will fall to the New Bloodline and warned Punk that he would be next on Solo’s list. Together, he said, they would survive at best.

Both somewhat agreed and said this would be a one-time thing and Punk said that if Reigns wants to revisit this after WarGames, then he’s up for it.

Punk said that he’s owed a favor and Roman asked if he owes him one.

“You won’t owe me anything,” Punk said. “Our wiseman will owe me a favor.”

After Punk exited the frame, a worried Roman asked Heyman what the favor is.

“Let’s get through WarGames, then we’ll have all the time in the world to talk about it,” Heyman responded, obviously hiding something very important from his Tribal Chief.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

