Nia Jax says she was inappropriately touched by the TSA

Nov 30, 2024 - by James Walsh

Ahead of the 2024 WWE Survivor Series PLE in Vancouver, Canada, WWE women’s champion Nia Jax wrote the following messages via Twitter/X…

One Response

  1. What? says:
    November 30, 2024 at 12:15 am

    It’s the TSA. All touching is inappropriate touching. On the other hand, if you’re randomly selected they do give you the option to go to a private area, so you don’t actually “have to stand there in front of everyone.” Bottom line: there’s no one to defend here.

