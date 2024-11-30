Nia Jax says she was inappropriately touched by the TSA
Ahead of the 2024 WWE Survivor Series PLE in Vancouver, Canada, WWE women’s champion Nia Jax wrote the following messages via Twitter/X…
Nothing like a good old fashion TSA fondling in the morning. I wonder how many TSA people take the job just to touch random people’s private parts for a living
— Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) November 29, 2024
They teach you as a kid not to let strangers touch, especially in your private parts, yet I have to stand there in front of everyone and just let a random @TSA agent rub mine . Gross
— Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) November 29, 2024
It’s the TSA. All touching is inappropriate touching. On the other hand, if you’re randomly selected they do give you the option to go to a private area, so you don’t actually “have to stand there in front of everyone.” Bottom line: there’s no one to defend here.