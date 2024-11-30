Nia Jax says she was inappropriately touched by the TSA

Ahead of the 2024 WWE Survivor Series PLE in Vancouver, Canada, WWE women’s champion Nia Jax wrote the following messages via Twitter/X…

Nothing like a good old fashion TSA fondling in the morning. I wonder how many TSA people take the job just to touch random people’s private parts for a living — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) November 29, 2024

They teach you as a kid not to let strangers touch, especially in your private parts, yet I have to stand there in front of everyone and just let a random @TSA agent rub mine . Gross — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) November 29, 2024

