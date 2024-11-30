Michin advances in U.S. title tournament, responds to outrage over WWE TV taping schedule

– Michin comments fans being outraged on social media due to WWE taping several shows for the holidays

This is being done to allow the talent and crew to be home with their families more often to celebrate, which is something Triple H has been very passionate about over the last few years.

We like spending time with our families during the holidays. Oh and if tapings was on Tuesday, I would’ve missed saying good bye to my baby girl. Be more considerate. https://t.co/82rwkRQb30 — Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) November 29, 2024

– Michin earned a spot in the semi final of the Women’s United States title tournament after yesterday she defeated Piper Niven and Lash Legend in a triple threat.

Legend replaced Jade Cargill, who last week was taken out of action in a backstage segment.

Michin advances in the Women's United States Championship Tournament! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/bOLyLDnB9J — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2024

Michin will now face the winner of next week’s triple threat between Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Elektra Lopez.

Over on the other side of the bracket, Bayley will take on Chelsea Green in the semi final match.

The final match will take place on the Saturday Night’s Main Event broadcast on December 14.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

