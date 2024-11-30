Matches announced for AEW Dynamite
Announced for next week’s Dynamite…
– Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale
– Swerve Strickland vs Max Caster
– Brody King vs Claudio Castagnoli in The Continental Classic
– Kyle Fletcher vs Shelton Benjamin in The Continental Classic
#AEWDynamite WEDNESDAY
Fishers, IN
LIVE at 8PM ET / 7PM CT on TBS@JayWhiteNZ vs @BastardPAC
Jay White is out for revenge after being attacked by The #DeathRiders on Dynamite, and THIS WEDNESDAY he'll face one of the men who attacked him 1/3 of the AEW World Trios Champs PAC! pic.twitter.com/ZmMNXyove2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2024