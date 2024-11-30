Matches announced for AEW Dynamite

Nov 30, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Announced for next week’s Dynamite…

– Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale

– Swerve Strickland vs Max Caster

– Brody King vs Claudio Castagnoli in The Continental Classic

– Kyle Fletcher vs Shelton Benjamin in The Continental Classic

