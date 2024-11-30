A change in WWE policy, Heyman puts over the Bloodline storyline

– WWE’s schedule is to allow talent to work significantly more indie shows in 2025

The company is looking to continue to strengthen the bonds between themselves and indie promotions, especially after the launch of “WWE ID”

It also allow stars to return to their old stomping grounds, which is something many are passionate about

– Paul Heyman ranked The Bloodline storyline as “number one” all time due to its exceptional longevity and impact. He stated, “The money-drawing years of the Horsemen weren’t this long. The money-drawing years of the NWO weren’t this long. The money-drawing years of (Steve) Austin vs. (Vince) McMahon weren’t this long.” He compared it to other iconic rivalries like “(Hulk) Hogan vs. (Randy) Savage” and “Hogan vs. (Roddy) Piper,” emphasizing its storytelling depth and consistency. Heyman explained, “At every turn, you see the characters… the long-term effects of the development and evolution of these characters is never lost on us,” and praised its ability to maintain interest by tying past events to present developments. He concluded, “Because of that, and because we keep it consistent, I would rank it number one. All false humility aside.”

