WWE couple welcome the birth of their second child, Smackdown stars coming to Raw

– Cody Rhodes, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso are all set to appear on RAW on Dec 2, reports PWInsider.

– Congratulations are in order. WWE’s Sarah and Raymond Rowe welcome the birth of their second child.

WWE stars Raymond Rowe (Erik of the War Raiders) & Sarah Logan welcomed their second child yesterday! Sarah gave birth to a son, Ezekiel Joseph Rowe. Congratulations!!#WWE #prowrestling #wrestling #WWERaw #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Gbtpnpptto — wrestlinghistory (@todaypwhistory) November 29, 2024

