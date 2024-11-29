WWE couple welcome the birth of their second child, Smackdown stars coming to Raw

Nov 29, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Cody Rhodes, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso are all set to appear on RAW on Dec 2, reports PWInsider.

– Congratulations are in order. WWE’s Sarah and Raymond Rowe welcome the birth of their second child.

