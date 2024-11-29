WWE challenges AEW trademark, WWE to tape upcoming NXT, AEW “Worlds End” main event, more

– F4WOnline reports that the main event of AEW “Worlds End” on Saturday, December 28th in Orlando, Florida will be a fatal four way match for the AEW World Championship, with Jon Moxley defending the title against Jay White, Christian Cage and Hangman Page.

– AEW’s Christian Cage tried to trademark “Captain Charisma” recently but the IP was challenged by WWE.

– WWE is set to tape the New Year’s Eve edition of NXT

The show will be taped on Dec 19 and air on Dec 31 as regularly scheduled on the CW Network and is expected to be a New Year’s themed show

This is being done to allow the talent and crew to be at home to bring in the new year with the families as we head into 2025.

