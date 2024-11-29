Video: Matt Riddle makes his TNA debut

– Zachery Wentz & Kushida partner is revealed to be Matt Riddle…

.@SuperKingofBros is in a TNA Ring for the first time ever! Watch #TNATurningPoint LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/0ovLf8f4ml Use code TNAFREE for one month free of TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/uexF2XcRtF — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 30, 2024

The Hardy Boys and Ace Austin pick up the win over Kushida, Zackary Wentz and, surprise opponent, Matt Riddle. After the match all opponents show their admiration for each other.

