Video: Matt Riddle makes his TNA debut

Nov 29, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Zachery Wentz & Kushida partner is revealed to be Matt Riddle…

The Hardy Boys and Ace Austin pick up the win over Kushida, Zackary Wentz and, surprise opponent, Matt Riddle. After the match all opponents show their admiration for each other.

