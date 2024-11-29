Turning Point 2024 live on TNA+ tonight

Live tonight from the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, TNA Wrestling presents Turning Point exclusively on the TNA+ streaming service. The full card is as follows:

Nic Nemeth vs Eddie Edwards for the TNA World title; Masha Slamovich vs Jordynne Grace in a two out of three falls match for the TNA Knockouts title; Moose vs Laredo Kid for the TNA X Division title; The Hardys and Ace Austin vs The Rascalz and Kushida in a six-man tag team match; Josh Alexander vs Steve Maclin in a no disqualification match; Frankie Kazarian vs Mike Santana; Joe Hendry vs Eric Young vs Hammerstone vs Brian Myers vs PCO vs John Skyler in a six-way Thanksgiving turkey bowl match; and Rosemary vs Xia Brookside vs Savannah Evans in a three-way match in the pre-show.

A TNA+ subscription is required to see the show which is $9.99 for a month and you can cancel at any time.

UPDATE: Due to travel complications, Trey Miguel will not be able to compete tonight at #TNATurningPoint. A replacement will be named tonight. pic.twitter.com/yhUJkXLNSK — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 29, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

