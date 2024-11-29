Paul Heyman on WWE’s COO Paul Levesque, the ongoing Morgan/Ripley feud

Paul Heyman praises WWE for having ‘the deepest, most talented roster’ in professional wrestling history.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Heyman commented on Gunther, Bron Breakker, and several other top names. Heyman also praised the ongoing feud between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley.

Heyman on the Liv/Ripley feud:

“How can you look at 2024 and not envy anyone who gets to play a scene with Liv Morgan? My God, what she has done with her persona in the past six or seven months is worthy of deep review as to the nuances and idiosyncrasies that she allows to seep through to the audience while maintaining the role of the antagonist. And on the flip side, how can you ever look at a scene with Rhea Ripley and not say, ‘I would love to be in a scene with her. I’d love to play off that character and that persona and her presentation of herself to the audience.”, Heyman said.

Heyman on WWE’s COO Paul Levesque:

“We are led by a creative visionary in Paul Levesque who loves to collaborate with these talents in order to find not only their greatness within, but the greatness they leave on the table and forget about at home,” Heyman said. “It’s an inspiring creative environment that allows all of these talents to flourish today.

“I am admittedly the biggest fan of this ensemble cast known as WWE Raw, SmackDown and NXT that I think you will ever find.”

(Source: CBS Sports / SHAK Wrestling)

