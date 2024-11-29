Matt says everything is clicking for the Hardy Boyz in TNA

Matt Hardy has commented on his & Jeff’s decision to re-sign with TNA Wrestling, saying “everything’s clicking” for them in the company:

“It’s exciting. It’s exciting for us. We really believe in the direction that TNA is going. They’ve got a lot of big plans for 2025. They’ve taken great care of us. They have put myself and Jeff in positions to succeed, which we’re very grateful for.

“We love the crew there, from the boys and the girls in the locker room to the management. Everyone and everything is really clicking right now. It feels like the unity is strong. The brand is growing again. I see a lot of upward mobility for TNA over the course of the next year. Jeff and I will be part of that for the next year.

“…It’s like we turned back time. Everything’s clicking. We’re very happy with what we’re doing there, and we want to do what we can to help build TNA back into one of the top brands in pro wrestling.”

(Source: Sports Illustrated)

