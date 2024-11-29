WWE Smackdown Recap

– The babyface team for Women’s Wargames kick-off SmackDown.

Rhea says that not everyone on the team is the best of friends, but it does not matter, because tomorrow night, they step into one of the most dangerous matches in WWE.

Naomi says Nia Jax and her “lap dogs” will get everything they deserve and then some.

Bianca says she knows one of them took out Jade Cargill, and tomorrow night, all five of them will get it. Rhea tells Liv Morgan that she will wish she never met her, and Iyo Sky says they will destroy everyone.

The heel team then showed up and a brawl occurred before security broke it up.

– Shinsuke Nakamura has a new entrance theme in his first televised match since April.

– Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Andrade

After the match, Nakamura & LA Knight get into a brawl that ends with Nakamura spraying LA in the face with Mist.

– SmackDown GM Nick Aldis just ordered that EVERYBODY is banned from ringside for tonight’s match between Jacob Fatu and Jey Uso, which will determine which team gets the entry order advantage in WarGames

– Gargano & Ciampa continue to have their disagreements. Ciampa says he’s going to do it his way and will give him one more week.

– Kevin Owens promises that he will prove he is right and Cody Rhodes is wrong when he defeats him

Owens promise to become WWE Champion at Saturday Night’s Main Event on Dec 14 and says Cody only has himself to blame for everything

He says Cody isn’t the great guy he acts like and he’s actually a snake and a phony, so he’s going to turn his American Nightmare into a Canadian Dream.

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeated Carmelo Hayes in a non title match

– Paul Heyman holds a sit down between Roman Reigns & CM Punk

THE COMPLETE VIDEO PACKAGE OF ROMAN, CM PUNK AND PAUL HEYMAN. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/boZJJkkXko — Roman Reigns SZN (@reigns_era) November 30, 2024

They agree to work together against The Bloodline in War Games, but after the match they are done being on the same side

Punk says he’s only teaming with Roman to get revenge against The Bloodline for what they did to Paul and after War Games if Roman wants to sit down again they can have another conversation.

– Lash Legend is back on WWE SmackDown as the replacement for Jade Cargill in the Women’s United States Championship tournament!

– Michin defeated Piper Niven & Lash Legend in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the next round of the Women’s United States Title Tournament.

With Bayley vs Chelsea Green confirmed as one semi-final, the other will see Michin face the winner of Tiffany Stratton vs Naomi vs Elektra Lopez

– LA Knight says he’s got a problem with Shinsuke Nakamura and despite what happened he’s still going to be going to Survivor Series tomorrow night to defend the WWE United States Championship.

– GM Nick Aldis reminds Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn that everyone is banned from ringside prior to the main event! The main event of Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu for WarGames advantage is up next.

– Jacob Fatu beats Main Event Jey Uso to give The Bloodline the advantage for War Games.

