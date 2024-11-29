Live TNA Turning Point PPV Results

Live tonight from the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

– Joe Hendry opens up the Countdown to Turning point, hyping up the crowd and running down his opponents in tonight’s Turkey Bowl.

– Rosemary defeated Savannah Evans & Xia Brookside in a Triple Threat on the Countdown to Turning Point

– On TNA Turning Point, Mike Santana defeated Frankie Kazarian

– It is Brian Myers that is forced into wearing the Turkey costume, with an assist from Eric Young and Rhino, after suffering a fall to Joe Hendry.

– Moose defeated Laredo Kid to retain the X Division Title

Keep checking back for live results and updates

