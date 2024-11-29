Cody Rhodes appears on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

WWE champion Cody Rhodes appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night on NBC to plug the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event set for December 14 on NBC.

Rhodes discussed a lot of variety of subjects with Fallon, labeling this current era of WWE as the “Records Era” simply because the company, under the leadership of Nick Khan and Triple H, has been breaking records left and right.

Cody also gave props to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who along with Khan and Triple H, make it “easy” for him to be the quarterback of the company.

The champ talked about WrestleMania 40 and having his mom in the ring with him when he presented the WWE title to her. He gave a short backstory from when he was eight years old how his father explained how he did not win the WWE title back at MSG and how that was his motivation growing up.

Speaking about Saturday Night’s Main Event, Cody said “there might be a few surprises here and there” apart from a fantastic card.

You can see his eight-minute segment below.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

