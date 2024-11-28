Second Continental Classic tournament kicks off on Dynamite

The second Continental Classic tournament kicked off last night on the Thanksgiving eve episode of Dynamite live from Chicago, with three matches taking place.

Shelton Benjamin of the Hurt Syndicate defeated former ROH champion Mark Briscoe in the blue league, gaining three points. Claudio Castagnoli defeated Ricochet in the gold league to get himself three points and in the second gold league match of the night, Brody King defeated Darby Allin for another three points.

Three matches will take place this weekend on Collision with Kazuchika Okada vs Daniel Garcia and Kyle Fletcher vs The Beast Mortos in the blue league plus Will Ospreay vs Juice Robinson in the gold league.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

