Roman Reigns on WrestleMania plan changing, this week’s NXT viewership

– Roman Reigns was asked about his take on the chaotic road to WrestleMania XL this year and if he was upset the match with The Rock turned to a match with Cody Rhodes:

“It didn’t matter to me, I was the main event no matter what. I’m the guy everybody wanted to dance with. I’m the hot chick, everybody wanna take me out.”

(Source: Interview with Jimmy Traina via Sports Illustrated)

– Via Colin Vassallo: NXT this week drew 632,000 viewers, down 40,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. The show had a 0.15 rating in 18-49, down 0.04 and the lowest in a month.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider)

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

