Roman Reigns on WrestleMania plan changing, this week’s NXT viewership
– Roman Reigns was asked about his take on the chaotic road to WrestleMania XL this year and if he was upset the match with The Rock turned to a match with Cody Rhodes:
“It didn’t matter to me, I was the main event no matter what. I’m the guy everybody wanted to dance with. I’m the hot chick, everybody wanna take me out.”
(Source: Interview with Jimmy Traina via Sports Illustrated)
– Via Colin Vassallo: NXT this week drew 632,000 viewers, down 40,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. The show had a 0.15 rating in 18-49, down 0.04 and the lowest in a month.
(Ratings credit: Programming Insider)
