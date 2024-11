Jade Cargill not injured according to new report, Alexa Bliss update

– Jade Cargill is not injured, according to PWInsider.

While there have been some incorrect reports suggesting that Cargill is legitimately injured, those claims are 100% incorrect, according to multiple WWE sources.

The attack on Cargill during last week’s SmackDown was all storyline and nothing more.

– Alexa Bliss is likely returning to WWE by WrestleMania 41 season in 2025.

(Source: PWlnsider)

