IWGP tag title match set for Wrestle Dynasty, ROH Final Battle match announced

– Great O Khan & Henare vs Matthew & Nicolas Jackson for the IWGP Tag Team Titles has been announced for Wrestle Dynasty.

– ROH Final Battle: Women’s World TV Title match between Red Velvet (c) vs ‘Legit’ Leyla Hirsch has been announced.

FRIDAY Dec 20th | Hammerstein Ballroom@ManhattanCenter | #ROHFinalBattlehttps://t.co/jzp8mHNbgn#ROH Women’s World TV Title

Red Velvet (c) vs 'Legit' Leyla Hirsch#ROH Women’s World TV Title is on the line as the challenger @LegitLeyla takes on the champion @Thee_Red_Velvet! pic.twitter.com/jTkqaZzRFm — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 29, 2024

