IWGP tag title match set for Wrestle Dynasty, ROH Final Battle match announced

Nov 28, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Great O Khan & Henare vs Matthew & Nicolas Jackson for the IWGP Tag Team Titles has been announced for Wrestle Dynasty.

– ROH Final Battle: Women’s World TV Title match between Red Velvet (c) vs ‘Legit’ Leyla Hirsch has been announced.

