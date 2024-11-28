Eddie Kingston update, Vanessa Hudgens says wrestling is cool

Nov 28, 2024

Eddie Kingston has been furiously pushing himself through physical therapy to try to get back as soon as possible to AEW.

While Eddie has been pushing himself, he has been warned by his doctors that he likely would not be cleared to return to the ring until June 2025.

When reached for comment, Kingston said, “Health insurance is a scam.”

(Source: PWInsider)

– Vanessa Hudgens says everybody should have fun and watch wrestling after appearing at WWE RAW this week

“Wrestling is cool. Get into it!”

