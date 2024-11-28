AAA books a pair of female AEW talent
CMLL has announced the following:
– Deonna Purrazzo will take on La Catalina
– ROH Women’s World Television Champion Red Velvet will tag with Viva Van versus Lluvia and La Jarochita!
Both matches will be taking place on Friday, December 13th in Arena Mexico!
⌛️
¡Será un mano a mano internacional: CMLL vs AEW! “La Diva” La Catalina vs “La Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo #CMLLInforma
https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/AzBrDFT6Be
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) November 28, 2024
¡Las Chicas Indomables están de vuelta para representar al CMLL ante ROH el próximo Viernes 13 de Diciembre!
Lluvia y La Jarochita vs Red Velvet y Viva Van #CMLLInforma
https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/Xec9cmigVn
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) November 28, 2024