AAA books a pair of female AEW talent

CMLL has announced the following:

– Deonna Purrazzo will take on La Catalina

– ROH Women’s World Television Champion Red Velvet will tag with Viva Van versus Lluvia and La Jarochita!

Both matches will be taking place on Friday, December 13th in Arena Mexico!

⌛️

¡Será un mano a mano internacional: CMLL vs AEW! “La Diva” La Catalina vs “La Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo #CMLLInforma

https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/AzBrDFT6Be — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) November 28, 2024

¡Las Chicas Indomables están de vuelta para representar al CMLL ante ROH el próximo Viernes 13 de Diciembre!

Lluvia y La Jarochita vs Red Velvet y Viva Van #CMLLInforma

https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/Xec9cmigVn — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) November 28, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

