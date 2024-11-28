AAA books a pair of female AEW talent

Nov 28, 2024

CMLL has announced the following:

– Deonna Purrazzo will take on La Catalina

– ROH Women’s World Television Champion Red Velvet will tag with Viva Van versus Lluvia and La Jarochita!

Both matches will be taking place on Friday, December 13th in Arena Mexico!

