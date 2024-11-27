Zayn on his immediate reaction to Punk returning to WWE

Sami Zayn on his immediate reaction to CM Punk returning to WWE:

“I think there was still some weird underlying stuff with Punk and I, which, you know, Punk is a… I think it’s pretty well documented that he’s an interesting character who’s had his ups and downs with most people, both in the ring and backstage at various points, if you’ve known him a long enough time.

“So I think there was just some unresolved stuff between he and I, and we hadn’t spoken in how many years at this time, so seeing him back at first was like… ‘Huh, okay’, but we eventually ended up talking on whatever issues that were out, and it is what it is.

“It kinda doesn’t matter what I think – if you look at those people, they’re all jumping out of their seats and that’s all that really matters.”

