Video: Gigi Dolin returns to WWE NXT

Gigi Dolin has returned to WWE NXT.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Dolin assisted Tatum Paxley in fending off Fatal Influence during a chaotic post-match segment.

In the main event, Fallon Henley successfully defend her NXT Women’s North American Championship against Paxley, despite distractions from Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx. These interruptions nearly cost Henley the match, but after Paxley took out Jayne, Henley recovered and secured the win by countering a Psycho Trap.

After the match, Fatal Influence turned on Paxley, attacking her in the ring. That’s when Dolin’s music hit. She made a surprise entrance, attacked Fatal Influence, and teamed up with Paxley to clear the ring of their opponents.

Dolin had been off WWE TV since May after suffering a knee injury in March.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

