Roman Reigns wants Seth Rollins for payback

Nov 27, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Roman Reigns (via SI) says he’ll never forgot what Seth Rollins did to him and will always look for payback

“Anytime I have a chance to screw him over, or get payback I’m gonna take it. That’s how I feel about him. Anytime I have the chance, I’m going to. He’s a constant reminder and a lesson to myself on who to trust and how to trust them.

If you can’t with somebody like him, that’s where I like to keep him a chair’s length away.”

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sophia Lopez

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal