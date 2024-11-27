Roman Reigns wants Seth Rollins for payback
– Roman Reigns (via SI) says he’ll never forgot what Seth Rollins did to him and will always look for payback
“Anytime I have a chance to screw him over, or get payback I’m gonna take it. That’s how I feel about him. Anytime I have the chance, I’m going to. He’s a constant reminder and a lesson to myself on who to trust and how to trust them.
If you can’t with somebody like him, that’s where I like to keep him a chair’s length away.”
“ANY TIME I GET TO F*CK HIM UP IM GONNA TAKE IT TAKE IT”
ROMAN REIGNS HATES SETH ROLLINS
(Sports Illustrated) pic.twitter.com/ygXBM04v1i
