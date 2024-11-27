Roman Reigns wants Seth Rollins for payback

– Roman Reigns (via SI) says he’ll never forgot what Seth Rollins did to him and will always look for payback

“Anytime I have a chance to screw him over, or get payback I’m gonna take it. That’s how I feel about him. Anytime I have the chance, I’m going to. He’s a constant reminder and a lesson to myself on who to trust and how to trust them.

If you can’t with somebody like him, that’s where I like to keep him a chair’s length away.”

“ANY TIME I GET TO F*CK HIM UP IM GONNA TAKE IT TAKE IT” ROMAN REIGNS HATES SETH ROLLINS (Sports Illustrated) pic.twitter.com/ygXBM04v1i — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) November 27, 2024

