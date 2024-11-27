Roman Reigns and Powerhouse Hobbs notes

– Roman Reigns when asked about Cody Rhodes stating in an interview that he didn’t get to share a moment backstage with him after WrestleMania XL:

“Nah, there’s no need, but if you wanna sit out there and babyface for 4 hours then I ain’t waiting, especially at that point.”

(Interview w/@JimmyTraina via Sports Illustrated)

– Powerhouse Hobbs on this week’s CloseUp episode shares experience while recovering from his knee injury.

Says his leg was immobilised for 3 months. He was struggling to do daily things and had to get help from his kids. Can’t and won’t take anything in life for granted.

