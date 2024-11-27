Ricky Starks pulled from GCW booking, Joey Janela comments

– AEW has pulled Ricky Starks from all upcoming appearances with the GCW, a decision made on November 26. This reportedly stems from comments made by Effy toward Tony Khan’s father, Shad, though the exact context of those remarks is still unclear. While some in AEW suggested incorporating Starks’ GCW appearance into a storyline, this was not the case.

(Source: Fightful)

– Joey Janela shares his thoughts on the situation between GCW and AEW regarding Ricky Starks being pulled.

Yeah one of the most honest guys in the business is just talking out of his ass.. I’ve been dealing with GCW-AEW bullshit since 2019, I was always the bridge & scapegoat. I won’t talk negatively on AEW and I’ll never forget where I came from. GCW & AEW are both 100% needed… — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) November 27, 2024

