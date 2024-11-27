Jade Cargill out for months with undisclosed injury

Jade Cargill is expected to be out of action for several months which is why she was written off television in that fashion last week on Smackdown.

Cargill was taken out and left lying on the hood of a car with its windshield broken. Footage aired during the triple threat match in the tournament for the Women’s United States title and it caused Bianca Belair to abandon the match to go check on her tag team partner.

The real reason why Cargill is out remains a tight-lipped secret although it was noted that Cargill has an injury which is serious enough to get her written off.

In a social media post, WWE said that Cargill is suffering from “deep lumbar paraspinal muscle contusions, bruised kidney, sprained MCL in her right knee, tibial plateau bone bruise of her right knee, and facial lacerations.”

Cargill is one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team champions with Bianca Belair. No news on what’s going to happen to the titles has been announced yet although this continues the curse of these particular titles where almost every champions had to surrender due to an injury.

