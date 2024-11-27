Ethan Page and Giulia advance to the Iron Survivor Challenge match

The Iron Survivor Challenge matches for Deadline have now four of the five spots filled after two more qualified last night on NXT.

Former NXT champion Ethan Page defeated Axiom to advance to the men’s match while Giulia defeated former NXT Women’s North American champion Kelani Jordan to advance to the women’s match.

With one spot in each match remaining, the final contestants will be decided on next week’s show where the losers of each qualifying match will battle in fatal four-way matches.

The men’s match will feature Cedric Alexander, Lexis King, Eddy Thorpe, and Axiom while the women’s match will have Cora Jade, Jaida Parker, Wren Sinclair, and Kelani Jordan.

The winner of the men’s match joins Wes Lee, Je’Von Evans, Nathan Frazer, and Ethan Page in the Iron Survivor Challenge and the winner of the women’s match joins Sol Ruca, Stephanie Vaquer, Zaria, and Giulia.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

