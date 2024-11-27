Big E and Natalya notes
– In response to WWE’s tweet asking fans who should be the first Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Natalya posted a link highlighting her numerous Guinness World Records and confidently wrote, It’s a championship that’s made for a WORKHORSE IronHart. Her statement is a nod to her relentless work ethic and long-standing reputation as a pillar of the WWE women’s division.
It’s a championship that’s made for a WORKHORSE. #IronHart https://t.co/mX1YyLdojy pic.twitter.com/W8yazS5BGR
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 26, 2024
– Wrestlevotes via X:
Amidst the speculation, we’re told multiple ideas have been presented for a Big E appearance this Monday on RAW to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of The New Day. We’ll see what WWE has in store for the group as a whole as we approach Monday.