Big E and Natalya notes

– In response to WWE’s tweet asking fans who should be the first Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Natalya posted a link highlighting her numerous Guinness World Records and confidently wrote, It’s a championship that’s made for a WORKHORSE IronHart. Her statement is a nod to her relentless work ethic and long-standing reputation as a pillar of the WWE women’s division.

– Wrestlevotes via X:

Amidst the speculation, we’re told multiple ideas have been presented for a Big E appearance this Monday on RAW to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of The New Day. We’ll see what WWE has in store for the group as a whole as we approach Monday.

