AEW Women’s Championship match announced

Mariah May attacks Mina Shirakawa after a backstage interview with Renee Paquette before a match is made official between them for Winter is Coming …

Raw emotions spill out as Mina Shirakawa explains her betrayal at #AEWFullGear—but the moment turns chaotic when she’s ambushed by #AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May! Watch #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS!@ReneePaquette | @MinaShirakawa | @MariahMayx pic.twitter.com/H1YeT2ZwAj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 28, 2024

#AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing

WED, 12/11 in Kansas City, MO

8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on TBS!#AEW Women's World Championship @MariahMayx vs @MinaShirakawa After Mariah May destroyed her friendship with Mina Shirakawa, Mina wants REVENGE and THE TITLE!

In 2 weeks she gets her shot! pic.twitter.com/aEUlRJOS90 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 28, 2024

