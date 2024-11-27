AEW Women’s Championship match announced
Mariah May attacks Mina Shirakawa after a backstage interview with Renee Paquette before a match is made official between them for Winter is Coming …
Raw emotions spill out as Mina Shirakawa explains her betrayal at #AEWFullGear—but the moment turns chaotic when she’s ambushed by #AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May!
Watch #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS!@ReneePaquette | @MinaShirakawa | @MariahMayx pic.twitter.com/H1YeT2ZwAj
#AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing
WED, 12/11 in Kansas City, MO
8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on TBS!#AEW Women's World Championship @MariahMayx vs @MinaShirakawa
After Mariah May destroyed her friendship with Mina Shirakawa, Mina wants REVENGE and THE TITLE!
In 2 weeks she gets her shot! pic.twitter.com/aEUlRJOS90
