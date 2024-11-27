11/27/24 AEW Dynamite: Thanksgiving Eve Coverage

The show opens with a video recap of the happenings at Full Gear, set to “November Rain” by Guns ‘N Roses. This is followed by a video preview of the twelve men participating in the 2024 AEW Continental Classic Tournament, which begins tonight.

Exalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Chicago, Illinois.

The Hurt Syndicate make their way to the ring. MVP says he is standing in between two of the greatest athletes in the history of professional wrestling who are heads and shoulders above everyone else. MVP says tonight his about the Syndicate and the lessons that they teach, and then says his business cards are like the golden ticket to change your life. MVP says if anyone is confused about whose house it is, look at the big screen, where footage of Lashley beating Swerve Strickland at Full Gear airs. MVP says Strickland is an amazing young man and a former World Champion, but Lashley is the most dangerous man in AEW. MVP says they are in AEW to take championships and leverage them for more money and power, and then says they are the absolute best in the business at absolute misery because they hurt people.

Match 1 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Blue League Match

Mark Briscoe vs. Shelton Benjamin

They shake hands, and then Benjamin throws Briscoe into the ropes. They have a clean break, and then Briscoe delivers a chop in the corner. Benjamin comes back with a shoulder tackle and follows with a back-body drop. Benjamin delivers a knee to Briscoe’s back, but Briscoe comes back with a few shots and sends Benjamin to the outside. Briscoe connects with a dropkick through the ropes, and then follows with a chop. Briscoe charges at Benjamin, but Benjamin counters with an overhead throw. Benjamin slams Briscoe into the barricade, the ring apron, and the ring steps. Briscoe comes back and slams Benjamin into the ring post before dropping him with a dive through the ropes. Briscoe gets Benjamin back into the ring and goes up top, but Benjamin cuts him off and throws him back to the mat as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Briscoe delivers elbow strikes to Benjamin, but Benjamin drops him with a knee to the midsection for a two count. Benjamin applies a sleeper hold, but Briscoe makes it to the ropes. Benjamin delivers elbow strikes in the corner, but Briscoe fires up and comes back with his own. Briscoe follows with a palm strike and a few chops, and then slams Benjamin with a rolling slam and another shot. Briscoe delivers the Froggy Bow, but Benjamin rolls to the outside. Briscoe delivers an elbow drop to Benjamin from the apron, and then gets him back into the ring and climbs up top. Briscoe goes for another Froggy Bow, but Benjamin gets his knees up and delivers a German suplex. Benjamin follows with another German suplex and goes for a third, but Briscoe counters with an enzuigiri. Briscoe goes for the Jay Driller, but Benjamin rolls through. Briscoe rolls back through and gets a two count, but Benjamin comes back with an enuizgiri. Benjamin delivers a knee strike in the corner, and follows with a thrust kick to a two count. Benjamin delivers another thrust kick and follows with an exploder power slam for the pin fall.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin

-After the match, Lashley and MVP come back to ringside to celebrate with Benjamin.

Tony Schiavone introduces the AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone, who is joined by Kamille. Schiavone asks Mone how all of the praise her match against Kris Statlander is getting, and Mone says she feels great. Mone says Statlander is great, but she proved she is the best and that she can get things done. Mone insults Kamille, and then Kamille tells her to shut up. Kamille asks Mone if she is stupid or dumb, and then says Mone cannot fire her, because she quits. Kamille walks up the tunnel as Mone screams on the stage.

Footage of the match on Full Gear Zero Hour between Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall airs.

Match 2 – ROH World Championship Match

Chris Jericho (c) (w/Big Bill and Bryan Keith) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

They exchange chops for a bit, and then Ishii drops Jericho with a German suplex. Jericho comes back with a German suplex of his own, and then they exchange clotheslines as well. Ishii takes advantage with a clothesline, and then follows with chops on the apron. Jericho comes back with a DDT on the apron, and then slams Ishii into the announcers’ table. Jericho hits Ishii with the cover of the table, and then gets him back into the ring. They exchange chops again, and then slap each other in the face repeatedly as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Ishii drops Jericho with a slap. Jericho comes back and sends Ishii into the corner, where he delivers a few shots and puts Ishii up top. Jericho delivers a superplex, but Ishii immediately gets up. Jericho delivers elbow strikes, but Ishii comes back with one of his own. Ishii runs the ropes, but Jericho kicks him in the face. Ishii sends Jericho to the corner with a lariat, and then they exchange shots again. Jericho delivers a German suplex and goes for Judas Effect, but Ishii drops him with a lariat to the back of his head. Jericho kicks Ishii in the face and goes for the Codebreaker, but Ishii blocks it. Jericho comes back with a slam and connects with a Lionsault for a two count. Jericho delivers the Judas Effect and a Codebreaker and goes for the cover, but Ishii kicks out at one. Jericho goes for the Walls of Jericho, but Ishii gets free. Ishii delivers a few headbutts and follows with a Spear for a two count. Ishii goes for a sliding lariat, but Jericho dodges it. Ishii delivers a Codebreaker, and follows with a running lariat for a two count. Ishii delivers an enzuigiri and runs the ropes, but Jericho counters with the Judas Effect. Jericho delivers another Judas Effect and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still ROH World Champion: Chris Jericho

— Renee Paquette interviews Swerve Strickland, who is with Prince Nana. Strickland says rebuilding is something they do very well and says they figure things out. Strickland says he has never been hit as hard as Lashley hit him, and then Max Caster walks by and laughs. Strickland asks him what’s so funny, and then Caster says Strickland lost in the Prudential Center, which is where he beat Strickland for the tag titles. Caster insults Strickland more, and then Strickland slams him up against the wall and throws him on a cart. Strickland delivers right hands, and then throws Caster into the cart again before kicking him in the ribcage. Nana pulls Strickland away as Caster is on the ground.

Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces Adam Page. Schiavone runs down what Page has done recently, and then Page steals the microphone from him. Page says if Christopher Daniels wants to get in his way, he will knock him down and make sure he doesn’t get up again. Page says he kept up his end of the deal at Full Gear, but Christian Cage did not. Page says Cage failed at Full Gear and tonight, he will do what he did in the first place. Page says Strickland, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley should have never been the champion, and Cage never will be, because the title has always been his, but then Jay White interrupts.

White asks Page what happened in their match at Full Gear, and then asks Page what happened in their match at WrestleDream. White says Page lost both of those matches, so if anybody is going to go after the AEW World Championship, it will be him. White says if Page needs another reminder, he will happily give it to him tonight.

PAC attacks White from behind and slams him into the barricade. Wheeler Yuta chop-blocks Page in the ring, and then he and PAC stomp Page down. White gets into the ring and tosses Yuta to the floor. White drops PAC with a snap suplex, and then Page drops White with a lariat. Marina Shafir gets into the ring and hits Page in the head with the briefcase. She goes to hit White with hit, but he ducks and sets up for the Bladerunner on Shafir. Moxley gets into the ring and locks White in a choke. Shafir delivers a body shot to White and slams him down. Shafir locks in a choke to White, and then the Death Riders stomp him on the mat. PAC hits White in the head with the briefcase, and then the Death Riders leave the ring.

Match 3 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricochet

They lock up, and Castagnoli delivers a scoop slam. Castagnoli drops Ricochet with a shoulder tackle, but Ricochet comes back with a hurricanrana. Castagnoli throws Ricochet into the corner, but Ricochet comes back with another hurricanrana. Ricochet goes for a third, but Castagnoli holds on. Ricochet counters out with another hurricanrana, but Castagnoli goes ot the floor. Ricochet goes for a dive, but Castagnoli catches him and slams him into the barricade. Castagnoli throws Ricochet into the barricade and follows with an uppercut. Castagnoli throws Ricochet back into the ring, but Ricochet comes back with a kick to Castagnoli’s head. Ricochet follows with a dropkick, and then sends Castagnoli into the barricade with a dive. Ricochet gets Castagnoli back into the ring and goes up top, but Castagnoli cuts him off. Castagnoli delivers an uppercut in the corner and gets a two count as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Ricochet delivers a few shots and sends Castagnoli to the floor. Ricochet gets Castagnoli back into the ring and comes off the top, but Castagnoli delivers a back-breaker and kicks him in the face for a two count. Castagnoli goes for the Nuetralizer, but Ricochet collapses down. Castagnoli delivers an uppercut, but Ricochet comes back with a hurricanrana that sends Castagnoli to the floor. Ricochet drops Castagnoli with a flip over the top rope and gets him back into the ring. Ricochet delivers a leaping clothesline and follows with a middle-rope moonsault for a two count. Castagnoli comes back with elbow strikes, but Ricochet delivers a thrust kick and a kick to the midsection. Ricochet comes off the ropes, but Castagnoli counters with an uppercut for a two count. Castagnoli goes for the Giant Swing, but Ricochet kicks him away. Castagnoli connects with a double stomp, and then applies a Sharpshooter. Castagnoli transitions into a cross-face, but Ricochet counters with a roll-up for a one count. Castagnoli delivers an uppercut and goes for the cover, but Ricochet kicks out at two.

Castagnoli goes for the Ricola Bomb, but Ricochet counters with a roll-up for a two count. Castagnoli takes Ricochet to the outside and throws him into the barricade. Castagnoli crotches Ricochet on top of the barricade and gets him back into the ring. Castagnoli drops Ricochet with a running lariat and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Footage of the match between Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay from Full Gear airs. Renee then interviews Fletcher and Don Callis backstage. Callis says they leave no stone unturned, and they decimated Ospreay. Callis says Fletcher is better than Ospreay in every way, and they are just getting started. Fletcher says the Continental Classic is just another way for them to prove he is better than Ospreay, and says the entire tournament will belong to him.

Adam Cole makes his way to the ring, and he is joined by Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. Cole says if MJF was a man, he would fight him. Cole says MJF is a bitch, and then says he is going to beat MJF within an inch of his life for what he did to Roderick Strong at Full Gear. Kyle O’Reilly interrupts and comes to the ring. O’Reilly says they should try something different, and then tells Cole to let him fight MJF. O’Reilly tries to call out MJF, but Cole interrupts him and says O’Reilly was right when he said he can’t let his friends fight his battles for him. O’Reilly says he isn’t doing it for Cole, he is doing it for Strong.

MJF appears on the screen and says he isn’t going to fight either one of them. MJF says someting more important is happening next week, which is the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale, so he has no interest in fighting either one of them. Cole and O’Reilly both enter the battle royale, and then O’Reilly leaves the ring.

Match 4 – Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s Cup Tournament – Semifinal Match

Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata

They lock up and Hayter backs Aminata into the corner. Aminata comes back and they lock up again, and then Hayter backs her into the corner again. Hayter drops Aminata with a few wrist-lock take downs, and then applies a front face-lock. Aminata comes back with a hip-toss, but Hayter gets a roll-up for a one count. Hayter delivers an elbow strike and slams Aminata’s face into the turnbuckle a few times. Hayter delivers chops in the corner, but Aminata comes back with some of her own. Hayter suplexes Aminata into the turnbuckles as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, they exchange elbow strikes. Hayter gains the advantage, but Aminata comes back with a shot. They exchange forearm strikes against the ropes, and then they exchange roll-ups for two counts. Aminata delivers a snap suplex and follows with a double overhand chop. Aminata delivers a running kick to Hayter’s face and goes for the cover, but Hayter kicks out at two. Hayter comes back for the Hayterade, but Aminata slams Hayter down. Aminata delivers another shot to Hatter and goes up top. Aminata dives, but Hayter dodges and delivers a back-breaker. Hayter goes for Hayterade, but Aminata counters with a roll-up for a two count. Hayter kicks Aminata in the knee and gets a roll-up for a two count, and then Hayter locks in a rear choke, but Aminata rolls over and gets a two count. Hayter kicks Aminata in the face for a two count, and then delivers Hayterade and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jamie Hayter

-After the match, the lights go out in the arena. A spotlight appears on the stage as Hayter looks on, but Julia Hart does not appear.

Renee had a sit-down interview with Mina Shirakawa earlier today. Shirakawa says she knew the day would come when Mariah May would turn on her and says she knows the real Mariah May now. Shirakawa says if that is the real Mariah May, she is going to introduce her to the real Mina. May attacks her from behind with a champagne bottle, and then beats her with the AEW Women’s World Championship belt. May tells her that she wants Mina and stares at the camera. It is announced that May will defend the title against Shirakawa at Dynamite: Winter is Coming in two weeks.

Footage of Daniel Garcia winning the AEW TNT Championship from Jack Perry at Full Gear airs.

Match 5 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match

Brody King vs. Darby Allin

They shake hands to start, and then King shoves Allin down to the mat. Allin comes back and shoves King, and then slapshim across the face. King throws Allin down and connects with a pair of back sentons. King goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out at two. King chops Allin in the corner and connects with a splash and another chop. King throws Allin across the ring, and then chops him from the top rope to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

