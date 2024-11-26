WWE, NXT 11/26/24

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest episode from NXT. Booker T and Vic Joseph are on the call.

– Fallon Henley (c) w/The Fatal Influence vs. Tatum Paxley For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

– Lola Vice vs. Wren Sinclair

– Chase University Segment

– Trick Williams & Ridge Holland Segment

– Ethan Page vs. Axiom In A 2024 Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match

– Tony D’Angelo (c) w/The Family vs. Shawn Spears w/Brooks Jensen For The WWE NXT North American Championship

– Giulia vs. Kelani Jordan In A 2024 Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match

Ridge Holland comes out to the ring and tells everyone he told them so. He then tells Trick Williams he will be seeing you soon.

Match 1. Ethan Page VS Axiom, with Nathan Frazier (Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifier)

After the feel out process of counter holds during the onset of the match, Page and Axiom start throwing hands mid ring. Page forearms Axiom, but Axiom counters with a Spanish fly, into a arm crucifix. Page powerbombs him from that position to break the hold. Page continues to work the back backbreakers. Axiom fails to gain control repeatedly with Page being able to fend him off with whips to he buckle and blows to the back and another backbreaker. Axiom finally connects with a side kick and then a super Spanish fly. Page kicks out at two. Axiom is still hurt, but heads to the top. Page greets him with a forearm to the head. Axiom locks on a key lock. Page delivers a wicked backbreaker, dropping Axiom on the buckle. (TV Break) Axiom does a springboard monkey flip, DDT for two on Page. He then starts the yes kicks and punches to the head. Page defiantly gets to his feet, but is locked in the sleeper. Page counters into a suplex and then another backbreaker. Axiom counters a top rope Egos Edge to a ranna, but counters with a massive lariat and gets the win.

Winner and advancing, Ethan Page

Page is interviewed in the ring post match. He gives props to Axiom, but says never bet against him. Frazier enters and says Page won’t keep up with him. Page says he just pinned the driving force of the team, Frazier laughs and says Axiom isn’t the force of the team, but then realizes what he just said. Axiom looks at Frazier saying what? Frazier backpedals saying that isn’t what he was saying. We Lee comes out and says everyone is playing for second. Out comes Je’Von Evans saying there is one more person and it is him. A bunch of teams come out next and they all want the tag title matches. This results in a giant brawl. We cut backstage, Lola Vice is shown telling the ladies locker room she is going to get revenge on Jaida Parker, but Wren Sinclair pisses off Lola in the process, setting up a match.

Ashante Adonis and Nikkita Lyons are shown backstage. Ashante tells Lyons he likes Karmen Petrovic. Karmen walks up and only hears part of the conversation. She is upset and Lyons uses the misunderstanding to get under Karmen’s nerves. Karmen pushes away Ashante and storms off.

Match 2. Wren Sinclair (with Charlie Dempsey) VS Lola Vice

Vice lands a hiptoss and then a ground based front face lock. Vice then hits a series of suplexes for two. Wren counters with a series of moves working on the left arm, ending with a head scissor, armbar. Vice eventually gets to her feet, but is thrown to the buckle. Vice lands a series of kicks, but Sinclair lands a lariat and basement dropkick. Wren dropkicks Lola on the floor, but refuses to break the rules Charlie wants her to do. Back in the ring, Lola hits a back fist and gets the pin.

Winner, Lola Vice

Tatum Paxley is shown playing with her toys. Fatal Influence break up her fun, but Tatum shows no fear. Some hand is shown stealing Tatum’s doll after she walked off.

Match 3. Tony D’Angelo (c) w/ Rizzo vs. Shawn Spears w/Brooks Jensen For The WWE NXT North American Championship

Tony jumps Spears before the match, but Tony hurts his knee in the process. Spears sees the injury and he goes right to work on it. Back from break, Spears and Tony are on the top rope. Tony superplexes him. We see the tag teams brawling on the split screen in the parking lot. Tony belly to bellies Spears on one leg, but then it gives out. Spears locks on the figure 4. Tony struggles, but gets to the ropes. Tony spears Shawn for a two count. Tony knee fails on a spinebuster once, but works the second time and he gets the win.

Winner, Tony D’Angelo

Niko comes out of nowhere with Brooks and they take out Tony post match. The tag team brawl gets more violent outside with damage happening to cars.

Andre Chase is shown packing up Chase U after he lost last week. Someone calls him out as he walks down the hallway and the segment ends with him looking back.

Match 4. Giulia vs. Kelani Jordan In A 2024 Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match

The two trade armbars and takedowns. Jordan lands a basement splash, but Guilia floats to a reverse armbar and takedown. The two then trade several rollup pin attempts. Guilia locks on another double underhook takedown, into a surfboard. This transitions to chops to the back of the head. Jordan then pulls the hair, but eats a tilt a whirl scissors. Guilia then throws Jordan to the floor. The two end up trading blows mid ring. This eventually leads to a mid ring stare down. Back from break, Jordan lands a kick to the head and follows a bailing Guilia with a dive to the floor. Kalani goes to the hip attack and dropkick back in the ring. She then puts her up top and they fight for position. Guilia headbutts her to the floor, but misses a dropkick. Jordan goes for the split legged moonsault, but Guilia catches her and locks on a triangle. Jordan stands out and powerbombs herself free. The two fight to their feet with strong style blows. Spinning tiger driver by Guilia. Then a northern lights bomb and it is over.

Winner, Guilia wins in a great match to advance.

Ava announces all the losers in the Survivor Challenge will get another chance in a last chance Survivor challenge next week. Ava gets knocked out in some crossfire that is going on around her. Shawn Michaels thinks it was Eddy Thorpe that did the damage to Ava (it wasn’t) and he kicks him out of the building.

NXT Champion, Trick Williams comes to address the crowd. He talks about all the chaos going on in NXT, but Ridge is the top of the problem. This goes on until Ridge comes out. Ridge is interrupted by Eric Bischoff speaking on the tron. Eric says he will be at NXT next week. He says he find out what makes both of them tic.

NQCC have a meeting about their next few matches. X Pac is announced for next week’s show as well.

Main Event. Fallon Henley (c) w/The Fatal Influence vs. Tatum Paxley For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

The crowd is behind Paxley firmly. Paxley frustrates Fallon with her acrobatics to start the match. She gets a few roll up pin attempts and suplexes her to the floor. Henley is tossed back in the ring, but FI numbers do the job on the outside, leading to Henley delivering a stiff kick to the head. We go to break from there. Paxley is on the go as we return, but Henley counters with a stiff forearm and a running version, floating to a rear chin lock. Paxley and Henley both punch each other and then crossbody each other simultaneously. They are down mid ring. Trading blows back and forth, they get to their feet. Paxley back elbows the champion and lands to lariats and a step up kick to the head. She does a fallaway slam for two. FI interfere again. Henley suplexes Henley, but she kicks out. Paxley hurls her from the top and delivers a 450 for a two count. FI interferes leading to a famouser and it is over.

Winner and still North American Champion, Fallon Henley

Fatal Influence go on the post match attack and Gigi Dolan comes out to make the save.

