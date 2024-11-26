Two matches announced for the Continental Classic

A pair of matches have been announced…

This Wed, 11/27

Thanksgiving Eve; Chicago, IL

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Live 8pm ET/7pm CT/5pm PT Continental Classic Gold League@KingRicochet vs @ClaudioCSRO C2 Gold League

Ricochet vs Claudio

1-on-1!

LIVE coast-to-coast on TBS

Thanksgiving Eve

8pm ET/5pm PT

THIS WEDNESDAY pic.twitter.com/mmeG14lRC6 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 26, 2024

This Wed, 11/27

Thanksgiving Eve; Chicago, IL

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Live 8pm ET/7pm CT/5pm PT Continental Classic Gold League@DarbyAllin vs @Brodyxking Darby fights eternal rival Brody King in C2 on TBS live coast-to-coast Thanksgiving Eve!

8pm ET/5pm PT

THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/Q7RDux9EiV — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 26, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

