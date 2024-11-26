Two matches announced for the Continental Classic
A pair of matches have been announced…
This Wed, 11/27
Thanksgiving Eve; Chicago, IL
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
Live 8pm ET/7pm CT/5pm PT
Continental Classic Gold League@KingRicochet vs @ClaudioCSRO
C2 Gold League
Ricochet vs Claudio
1-on-1!
LIVE coast-to-coast on TBS
Thanksgiving Eve
8pm ET/5pm PT
THIS WEDNESDAY
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 26, 2024
Continental Classic Gold League@DarbyAllin vs @Brodyxking
Darby fights eternal rival Brody King in C2
8pm ET/5pm PT
THIS WEDNESDAY!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 26, 2024