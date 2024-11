Mercedes Mone’s message for internet haters, Dennis Rodman and Sting (photo)

– Mercedes Mone’ says she’s angry and tells haters to stop trashing her on social media…

“This whole last 2-3 years, the internet, people just want to create their own stories, create their own narratives about me…about me!

Going on social media every single day and seeing these made-up stories, made up this, this, this, this, it’s like enough’s enough!”

(Source: Mercedes Mone’ via SI)

– Former NWO members Sting and Dennis Rodman reunited recently at the Chicago Sports Spectacular.

