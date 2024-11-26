Bischoff on Vince McMahon’s new project, three Continental Classic matches announced

Nov 26, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– While speaking on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Eric Bischoff talked about projects that Vince McMahon’s entertainment company has in the pipeline. Bischoff revealed that Vince McMahon is working on a project about the Monday Night Wars for his new company.

According to Bischoff, Vince McMahon believes he has a unique take on that time in wrestling history that hasn’t been shared before. While it could be interesting, Bischoff pointed out that the topic has already been done to death, so it’s unclear if there is anything new to say.

– Another Continental Classic match announced for tomorrow:

Tony Khan has announced the first three AEW Continental Classic matches to take place on this week’s AEW Dynamite:

Darby Alin vs. Brody King
Mark Briscoe vs. Shelton Benjamin
Ricochet vs. Claudio Castagnoli

