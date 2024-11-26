Bischoff on Vince McMahon’s new project, three Continental Classic matches announced

– While speaking on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Eric Bischoff talked about projects that Vince McMahon’s entertainment company has in the pipeline. Bischoff revealed that Vince McMahon is working on a project about the Monday Night Wars for his new company.

According to Bischoff, Vince McMahon believes he has a unique take on that time in wrestling history that hasn’t been shared before. While it could be interesting, Bischoff pointed out that the topic has already been done to death, so it’s unclear if there is anything new to say.

– Another Continental Classic match announced for tomorrow:

Thanksgiving Eve #AEWDynamite TOMORROW!@wintrustarena | Chicago, IL

LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT/5pm PT Continental Classic Blue League@SussexCoChicken vs @SheltyB803 MARK BRISCOE vs SHELTON BENJAMIN in C2 LIVE coast-to-coast on TBS! THANKSGIVING EVE

8pm ET/5pm PT

TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/WjCw0IRRzn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2024

Tony Khan has announced the first three AEW Continental Classic matches to take place on this week’s AEW Dynamite:

Darby Alin vs. Brody King

Mark Briscoe vs. Shelton Benjamin

Ricochet vs. Claudio Castagnoli

