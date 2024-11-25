Notes on Adam Copeland and Orange Cassidy

– Adam Copeland has officially been cleared for physicality but is not expected to be back regularly with AEW until he is done filming scenes for the second season of Disney’s ‘Percy Jackson’, which Hollywood sources indicate is expected to wrap in January.

(Source: PWInsider Elite)

– Orange Cassidy on AEW’s locker room:

“Sometimes you hear about, ‘Oh, the locker room’s in disarray.’ The locker room in AEW is incredible. It’s one of the best I’ve been a part of, and it has never faltered. Whatever you’re hearing is just a very isolated incident.

Everybody changes together in the same small room. I promise you, and I think what we’re trying to cultivate in AEW is a place where if you are an AEW roster member and we all work together to make everybody better. We’re trying to make that a thing where it’s not, ‘I need to step on this person so I can get higher up on the ladder.’ It’s, ‘We’re gonna help each other up the ladder.’”

(Source: Sportskeeda WrestleBinge)

