Lashley on how 9/11 almost ended his wrestling career, MVP says Paul vs. Tyson fight not rigged

– On Talk Is Jericho, Bobby Lashley talks about how 9/11 almost ended his wrestling career.

Lashley only joined the army so he could take part in the “World Class Athlete” program. A program where you go through basic training, and then if you make the team, training for the Olympics is your full time job.

4 months into basic training, the twin towers were hit by planes in a terrorist attack. His commanding officer pulled him aside and said that they would no longer be releasing him to the wrestling program, because he would be shipped out to war in Afghanistan. It would only be two weeks before his graduation from basic that his commanding officer would tell him that they were ordered to send him to the wrestling program.

– Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) has released a statement refuting any allegations of foul play regarding the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight.

