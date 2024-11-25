FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CIW Star Freedom Ramsey Signs with WWE’s Independent Development Program

November 22, 2024 – Championship International Wrestling (CIW) is excited to announce that Freedom Ramsey, one of its fastest-rising stars, has been signed to WWE’s prestigious Independent Development (ID) Program. This major step forward in Ramsey’s career highlights the world-class talent cultivated within CIW.

Freedom Ramsey has become a breakout star in CIW, earning the respect of fans and peers alike with his electrifying performances and undeniable charisma. He is currently set to compete in an upcoming number-one contender’s match for the CIW Heavyweight Championship on December 8th in Toledo, Ohio -a testament to his status as one of the top competitors in the promotion.

The WWE Independent Development Program is designed to identify and refine top-tier talent from across the wrestling world, providing them with advanced training and opportunities to showcase their skills on a global stage. Ramsey’s selection for this prestigious program underscores his immense potential and hard work.

“Freedom Ramsey’s signing with WWE’s ID Program is a monumental achievement, and we couldn’t be prouder,” said Michael Elgin, CIW World Heavyweight Champion. “Freedom has proven time and again that he’s a future superstar. His dedication and talent embody everything CIW stands for, and we’re thrilled to see him taking this next step in his career.”

As Freedom Ramsey embarks on this new chapter with WWE, CIW fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming match and continued journey to greatness.

For more information on Freedom Ramsey, CIW, and upcoming events, visit Championship International Wrestling on Facebook

