AEW grappler’s contract set to expire, match announced for Dynamite

– Penta’s present isn’t with AEW for much longer.

Earlier this Summer, Fightful revealed that Penta’s and Fenix’s AEW deals would be up in the fall, barring injury time being added. As we’ve learned, injury time was added, perhaps in part to AEW learning that there was communication between WWE and the Lucha Bros. However, Penta’s deal is coming up soon.

Fightful Select has learned that word within All Elite Wrestling is that Penta’s deal will be up next week, and he’ll effectively become a free agent, barring some unforeseen changes. He is expected to have interest from WWE, although nobody in an official capacity there has ever mentioned him to Fightful. There are already indie companies looking to book him in high profile matches should be become available.

– Just announced…

Thanksgiving Eve #AEWDynamite

This WEDNESDAY, 11/27

Chicago, IL

LIVE 8/7c on TBS#ROH World Championship@IAmJericho vs #TomohiroIshii – 2

After a tense contract signing, “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii finally gets his hands on a reluctant Jericho for the ROH World Title! pic.twitter.com/ry6WjM0fYk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2024

