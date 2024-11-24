News and Notes from Tony Khan’s media scrum

Tony Khan answered questions during the AEW Full Gear Media Scrum…

– Khan talks about Bleacher Report and hopes they did well for the PPV numbers.

– Khan mentions a new PPV for next year.

– Khan hopes to do more conventions and collaborations with Adult Swim.

– Khan is asked about WWEID but doesn’t know what to expect, expects AEW to keep signing huge talent, and expects the WWEID to help the independence.

– He says it’s a blessing to work with AJ, Big Justice, and The Rizzler. He loves how positive they are.

– Tony says he’s very fortunate to have Jon Moxley in AEW.

– Tony says great things happen to AEW with Jon Moxley is AEW World Champion.

– Khan doesn’t want to give up too much about talent in AEW working elsewhere.

Keep your eyes out for the future as certain talent will return.

– Khan has venues he wants AEW to go too especially Hammerstein ballroom.

– Khan thinks November Rain was a great promo song, as it will stay in AEW videos for the future and plans to use it again.

– Khan likes how the build-up video worked out for them.

– He thinks it’s a great idea to have toy AEW vehicles.

– Tony mentions he hasn’t had a week off since Christmas 2019.

– Khan hopes to have Adam Copeland back.

– Khan wants to bring back music from the 80s. He has a surprise with 80s music for next year.

– Tony wants to do vintage stuff like the Outrunners vignettes.

– Tony gives credit to the 2 very different retirements they had this year, in Stings and Bryan Danielsons retirements.

– Khan says Bryan Danielson told him his moment at All In was the best in his career since he got to spend it with his family.

– Khan hopes Bryan Danielson will be back to wrestle, but Sting won’t be back to wrestle.

– Khan talks about AEW Worlds End December 28th.

Tony Khan was asked last night about Ricky Starks, and Kenny Omega coming back to AEW TV. Tony Khan proceeded to ignore the entire Ricky Starks aspect of the question. If we can't get honest answers to genuine questions, why bother having these "scrums?" pic.twitter.com/0G65tH7Xrh — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) November 24, 2024

