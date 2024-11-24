News and Notes from Tony Khan’s media scrum

Nov 24, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Tony Khan answered questions during the AEW Full Gear Media Scrum…

– Khan talks about Bleacher Report and hopes they did well for the PPV numbers.

– Khan mentions a new PPV for next year.

– Khan hopes to do more conventions and collaborations with Adult Swim.

– Khan is asked about WWEID but doesn’t know what to expect, expects AEW to keep signing huge talent, and expects the WWEID to help the independence.

– He says it’s a blessing to work with AJ, Big Justice, and The Rizzler. He loves how positive they are.

– Tony says he’s very fortunate to have Jon Moxley in AEW.

– Tony says great things happen to AEW with Jon Moxley is AEW World Champion.

– Khan doesn’t want to give up too much about talent in AEW working elsewhere.
Keep your eyes out for the future as certain talent will return.

– Khan has venues he wants AEW to go too especially Hammerstein ballroom.

– Khan thinks November Rain was a great promo song, as it will stay in AEW videos for the future and plans to use it again.

– Khan likes how the build-up video worked out for them.

– He thinks it’s a great idea to have toy AEW vehicles.

– Tony mentions he hasn’t had a week off since Christmas 2019.

– Khan hopes to have Adam Copeland back.

– Khan wants to bring back music from the 80s. He has a surprise with 80s music for next year.

– Tony wants to do vintage stuff like the Outrunners vignettes.

– Tony gives credit to the 2 very different retirements they had this year, in Stings and Bryan Danielsons retirements.

– Khan says Bryan Danielson told him his moment at All In was the best in his career since he got to spend it with his family.

– Khan hopes Bryan Danielson will be back to wrestle, but Sting won’t be back to wrestle.

– Khan talks about AEW Worlds End December 28th.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Shawna Reed

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal