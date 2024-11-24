MVP doesn’t want anything to do with the Wrestling Observer

Bobby Lashley and the Hurt Syndicate answered questions during the AEW media scrum after Full Gear…

– He wants to go for the titles and hold them hostage.

– Bobby mentions the titles he’s won in TNA and WWE.

– MVP questions an interviewers credentials.

– MVP wants a 3-Pack and moves pnto the next question.

– MVP doesn’t want anything to do with the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Tony Khan will allow Bobby Lashley to do MMA.

– Lashley doesn’t like the title of “Black Champion” and wants to normalize it and just say Champion.

The Hurt Syndicate on the media scrum. MVP took over and it turned into the best part of the whole thing. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/1RRQa1p7Y5 — (@WrestlingCovers) November 24, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

