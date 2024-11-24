MVP doesn’t want anything to do with the Wrestling Observer

Nov 24, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Bobby Lashley and the Hurt Syndicate answered questions during the AEW media scrum after Full Gear…

– He wants to go for the titles and hold them hostage.

– Bobby mentions the titles he’s won in TNA and WWE.

– MVP questions an interviewers credentials.

– MVP wants a 3-Pack and moves pnto the next question.

– MVP doesn’t want anything to do with the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Tony Khan will allow Bobby Lashley to do MMA.

– Lashley doesn’t like the title of “Black Champion” and wants to normalize it and just say Champion.

