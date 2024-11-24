Jade Cargill update

According to the Wrestling Observer, Jade Cargill is legit injured, and was writing off television this past Friday night on SmackDown, after being thrown off a loading dock and through a car windshield backstage.

Although the extent of the injury is unknown right now, internally, WWE is preparing to be without Jade for the next three months, or possibly even longer than that.

BREAKING: @Jade_Cargill has been diagnosed with the following injuries: Deep Lumbar Paraspinal Muscle Contusions, Bruised Kidney, Sprained MCL in her right knee, Tibial Plateau Bone Bruise of her right knee, Facial Lacerations. There is no timetable for her return. pic.twitter.com/E4JtOZOCoq — WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2024

