Jade Cargill update

Nov 24, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

According to the Wrestling Observer, Jade Cargill is legit injured, and was writing off television this past Friday night on SmackDown, after being thrown off a loading dock and through a car windshield backstage.

Although the extent of the injury is unknown right now, internally, WWE is preparing to be without Jade for the next three months, or possibly even longer than that.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Shawna Reed

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal