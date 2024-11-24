Dustin Rhodes and Kenny Omega notes

– Dustin Rhodes says after a HOF worthy career of 35+ years he needs to become World Champion before retiring

“I’ve won many titles from both companies and all kinds of companies across the world, but winning the world heavyweight title puts a feather in your cap. I’m 55. Is it too late? I don’t think so!”

Source: Dustin Rhodes via WFAA 8

– Kenny Omega will be returning to AEW imminently. Some believe it could happen as early as tonight’s Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view event.

