Corbin successful in Jiu Jitsu, Castagnoli vs. Umino in Tokyo announced, Smackdown note, more

– Former WWE star Baron Corbin placed second in the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation tournament in Tampa, losing in the final on points.

– Next Friday night’s SmackDown main event will feature Jacob Fatu vs. Jey Uso in a war games advantage match.

– Claudio Castagnoli, representing Jon Moxley, will face Shota Umino at the Tokyo Dome on January 5 during Wrestle Dynasty

– Happy 44th birthday to Beth Phoenix.

Happy birthday to hall of famer class of 2017 The Glaazon Beth phoenix Lloyd ya so big give Adam my love ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/rWn0JglO1r — Tina Gartman (@tgartman599) November 24, 2024

