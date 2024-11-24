Corbin successful in Jiu Jitsu, Castagnoli vs. Umino in Tokyo announced, Smackdown note, more
– Former WWE star Baron Corbin placed second in the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation tournament in Tampa, losing in the final on points.
– Next Friday night’s SmackDown main event will feature Jacob Fatu vs. Jey Uso in a war games advantage match.
– Claudio Castagnoli, representing Jon Moxley, will face Shota Umino at the Tokyo Dome on January 5 during Wrestle Dynasty
Jon Moxley's 'emissary' for the Tokyo Dome January 5 is none other than Claudio Castagnoli!
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 24, 2024
– Happy 44th birthday to Beth Phoenix.
Happy birthday to hall of famer class of 2017 The Glaazon Beth phoenix
— Tina Gartman (@tgartman599) November 24, 2024