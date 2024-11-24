Corbin successful in Jiu Jitsu, Castagnoli vs. Umino in Tokyo announced, Smackdown note, more

– Former WWE star Baron Corbin placed second in the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation tournament in Tampa, losing in the final on points.

– Next Friday night’s SmackDown main event will feature Jacob Fatu vs. Jey Uso in a war games advantage match.

Claudio Castagnoli, representing Jon Moxley, will face Shota Umino at the Tokyo Dome on January 5 during Wrestle Dynasty

– Happy 44th birthday to Beth Phoenix.

